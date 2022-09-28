How to watch untelevised Oilers preseason games for free

You might have an easier time catching Connor McDavid than an Edmonton Oilers preseason game on television this fall.

The Oilers, which won their opening bout 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday before dropping a 3-0 decision at the Seattle Kraken on Monday, are scheduled to have only one of eight exhibition tilts — Monday, October 3 against the Vancouver Canucks — televised on Sportsnet.

The remaining games will be broadcast on the web via the Oilers website alongside a running game blog.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 28 at Calgary Flames – 7 pm MT

Friday, September 30 versus Calgary Flames – 7 pm MT

Saturday, October 1 at Winnipeg Jets – 6 pm MT

Monday, October 3 versus Vancouver Canucks – 7 pm MT*

Wednesday, October 5 at Vancouver Canucks – 8 pm MT

Friday, October 7 versus Seattle Kraken – 7 pm MT

*Sportsnet

Sportsnet Now Premium is showing selected games, according to its schedule. The subscription service costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 annually. Sportsnet Now Premium will feature over 1,000 national and out-of-market games, and all Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, in-season. It is the replacement for NHL Live this season.

Things will return to normal in the regular season, with all 82 Oilers games shown on the network, including 60 regional matchups on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet Oilers. The regional broadcasts will feature Jack Michaels on play-by-play with in-game analyst Louie DeBrusk and host Gene Principe.

Until the regular season though — outside of the October 3 date — the only way to watch the Oilers battle it out is online.