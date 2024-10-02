How to stream tonight's Oilers-Kraken game for FREE

The preseason marches on for the Edmonton Oilers tonight as they travel to the West Coast for a game against the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton has had a bit of a rollercoaster preseason so far, looking bad early on with brutal losses to the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets, but then rebounding with a pair of wins against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken.

While the preseason may bore the vast majority of fans, Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl gave fans something to talk about on Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Like most of the Oilers’ previous preseason games, this one will not be televised in its usual place on Sportsnet. Instead, fans will have to stream this game online to watch it.

Fans will be able to stream the game free of charge on Oilers Plus with 630 CHED’s team on the call. Usually, subscribing to Oilers Plus would cost fans a monthly fee of $8.99, but putting in the promo code “PRESEASON24!” will get you two months free.

Edmonton’s NHL roster is becoming clearer by the day after the team made six more cuts yesterday. Roster battles are heating up as both Noah Philp and Derek Ryan are expected to play tonight. Those two players are angling for the fourth-line centre spot for opening night.

Training camp standout Raphael Lavoie has been banged up this offseason, but he is also expected to get some ice time tonight to show his stuff.

As for the big guns, both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are projected to centre their regular lines as well. This will be the second straight game that the new-look second line of Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, and Draisaitl will play together.

The goaltending situation is not quite clear yet, but with Collin Delia being sent down yesterday and Calvin Pickard shaking off an injury, the tandem is expected to be Stuart Skinner and Olivier Rodrigue.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.