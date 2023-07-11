Five places to go on a "hot girl walk" in Edmonton

Let’s crown 2023 the year of the hot girl walk in YEG.

You don’t have to fear this fitness TikTok fad – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like: hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is pretty simple – an outdoor walk for at least 6.4 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleisure set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, then you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Here are five of the best spots to do just that in Edmonton this summer.

This gorgeous 6.8 km trail is heavily treed and will make you feel like you’re getting away from it all. Put on some tunes, enjoy nature, and clear your mind.

This walk will take about an hour and a half of your time, which is perfect if you’re looking to pop on a couple of podcasts while taking in the beauty of the Mill Creek Ravine.

Take in some stunning views of the city and river valley with this 4.3 km loop through Kinnaird Park. If you need a break, there are some spots where you can dip your feet in the water.

Tucked away on the northeast end of Edmonton is the Kennedale Ravine, which offers a 6.4 km trail in a quiet, serene setting. You’d never be able to tell you’re in the city from here, perfect if you’re looking to find a little solitude.

This beautiful, well-maintained park is the perfect spot to calm a busy mind. Plenty of benches, picnic areas, and natural beauty make this the perfect hot girl walk spot in Edmonton.