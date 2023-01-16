We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Edmonton food events.

Last year was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like wine wars, farmers’ markets, and flavours of the Caribbean experiences. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in January.

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023, open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Executive Sous Chef Keith Jarvis will be presenting a four-course dinner paired with wines at this competitive but friendly event. Different wine vendors from all over will be competing against each other to take home the top prize of the best of the evening.

When: Friday, January 20, from 5:50 to 10 pm

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: $130

A Taste of the Caribbean Culinary Experience

Put on by the Secret Ingredient YEG team, this is a chance to cook and eat the delicious flavours of the Caribbean.

When: Sunday, January 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: Edmonton North East Hub — 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $91.19

Winter Candle Making and Cocktails

Candle-making sounds interesting enough, and at this event, you’ll not only be able to make and take home four of them but also sip on cocktails and try a few bites from the Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar.

When: Sunday, January 22 from 6 to 8 pm

Where: Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar — Riel Drive St. Albert

Price: $111.35