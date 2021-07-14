FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Honey Jam: Korean burger concept closes in Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Jul 14 2021, 9:41 am
@letsgohoneyjam/Instagram

A popular Korean burger concept in Edmonton has closed its doors after opening up shop at the start of 2021.

Honey Jam was located on 8130 Gateway Boulevard, with some of its signature dishes including the Korean Fried Chicken Burger, Cheese Katsu Burger, and Shake Shake Tots.

Its creators announced the closure on Honey Jam’s Instagram account, detailing that with their other restaurants, Hanjan Off Whyte and Round 2, starting to get busier, it was time to say goodbye to Honey Jam.

If you are still looking for some tasty Korean dishes, Hanjan Off Whyte and Round 2 is located at 8130 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton.

