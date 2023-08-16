8 homes you can buy for less than $200K in Edmonton

For many people across Canada looking to get into the housing market, the price of houses leaves many wondering if they will ever even own a home.

Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case in Edmonton, and while housing costs are increasing, we are still fortunate to live where the average income can get you into the market. In fact, according to Zoocasa, you need an income of $57,000 annually to afford Edmonton’s average home price of $366,600.

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, however, here are eight homes in Edmonton you could buy for under $200,000 per year:

This charming and centrally located home sits on a good-sized lot and could be your new home for less than $200,000. Featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a finished basement, the world is truly your oyster with this property!

Price: $181,500

Natural light fills the space of this adorable and recently upgraded two-bedroom home in central Edmonton. Swap that rent payment for a mortgage and throw a backyard party on that spacious lot!

Price: $175,000

Why deal with the headaches and fees that come with life in a condo when you could park your down payment into your own detached home? With just a little bit of elbow grease, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a finished in-law suite could be the perfect place to call home for years to come.

Price: $179,000

Located near the stunning Borden Park, this home is priced as ideally as its location. Fruit trees in the front of the house provide plenty of privacy, plus you get a large fenced yard and an adorable upper loft featuring the primary bedroom.

Price: $170,000

With three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and a MASSIVE lot, this home is perfect for first-time home buyers, according to its listing.

Price: $185,000

You could own this cute tiny character home in central Edmonton for less than the cost of some RVs. It boasts two bedrooms and one bathroom sitting on a street lined with mature elm trees. It doesn’t get much better than this!

Price: $164,900

Although it could use a little fixing up, we are OBSESSED with the character of this historic home, and the price isn’t bad either! Located next to the Little Italy district, this charming property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a porch looking out to the front street.

Price: $150,000

This quaint little bungalow is located on plenty of land and is in a walkable community. Plus, those parquet floors are a bonus!

Price: $150,000