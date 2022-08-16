Boasting more than 10,000 square feet of living space, a huge home just outside of Edmonton has some unique amenities, including a basketball court and urinals.

The home in Waterton Estate in Sherwood Park is listed for a cool $2,498,000, complete with a gated entrance and sits on 2.5 acres of land.

The home offers a staggering eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, mahogany hardwood, custom woodwork, high ceilings, granite countertops and so much more. How luxurious!

The massive home has 12 exterior doors, 83 triple-glazed casement windows, security cameras, and an audio package.

The oversized garage has five doors and there’s a fenced basketball court in the backyard as well, with fountains adorning the landscaped yard.

To beat the heat, the home is centrally air-conditioned with two ACs.

A dry sauna is in the home, along with two steam showers among several upgrades and features.

The fully finished walkout basement offers an ensuite bedroom, a wet bar, gym, massive open theatre, a game room with a kitchen, a storage room, and a nanny ensuite.