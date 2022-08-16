Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

A Look Inside: $2.5M home near Edmonton with urinals and basketball court (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 16 2022, 8:55 pm
A Look Inside: $2.5M home near Edmonton with urinals and basketball court (PHOTOS)
Zoocasa

Boasting more than 10,000 square feet of living space, a huge home just outside of Edmonton has some unique amenities, including a basketball court and urinals.

The home in Waterton Estate in Sherwood Park is listed for a cool $2,498,000, complete with a gated entrance and sits on 2.5 acres of land.

The home offers a staggering eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, mahogany hardwood, custom woodwork, high ceilings, granite countertops and so much more. How luxurious!

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

The massive home has 12 exterior doors, 83 triple-glazed casement windows, security cameras, and an audio package.

The oversized garage has five doors and there’s a fenced basketball court in the backyard as well, with fountains adorning the landscaped yard.

To beat the heat, the home is centrally air-conditioned with two ACs.

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Edmonton basketball court

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

A dry sauna is in the home, along with two steam showers among several upgrades and features.

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

The fully finished walkout basement offers an ensuite bedroom, a wet bar, gym, massive open theatre, a game room with a kitchen, a storage room, and a nanny ensuite.

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.