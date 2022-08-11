It’s a home perfect for an outdoor enthusiast. This log cabin in western Alberta could be yours for just over $1.2 million.

It sits on more than 150 acres of heavily treed land and is also sandwiched between 2,000 acres of crown land, residing on a dead-end road near the hamlet of Bergen.

It’s touted as a peaceful sanctuary on its Zoocasa listing, and it does not disappoint.

The home offers two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a log cabin isn’t complete with a perfect wood-burning fireplace in the living room, right?

The deck is perfect for sitting on and enjoying a morning coffee or drink in the evening, a lovely escape from the worries of the world.

A cedar greenhouse is also on the property, helping to extend the growing season in addition to the large garden.

The home has such splendid rustic qualities, and plenty of antique items, too.

The main floor’s bathroom is complete with an antique vanity. In the basement, there is a reclaimed 100-year-old tin ceiling and in the bathroom, there is a sink from 1930. The towel holder is also from the Banff Springs Hotel, just gem after gem in this place!

“The current owners have even ridden by horseback to Banff National Park without needing to cross any private land,” the listing even touts. Incredible!

If you are in the market for a log cabin in Alberta, this seems like the cream of the crop. So much land for activities and an escape to nature!