Enchanting holiday light tunnel coming to Whyte Avenue this weekend

A dazzling holiday event in Old Strathcona will light up Whyte Avenue this weekend, and you can treat yourself to a light tunnel and displays.

The Winter Whyte Light Up at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park this Saturday, November 27 is bringing some holiday magic with it in the shape of light displays, including the gazebo and trees, along with a light tunnel at the 83rd Avenue back street.

There are also farmers’ market vendors selling treats and goodies, and drinks are available to purchase while you gather around some firepits to keep you warm and cozy as the park turns into a winter wonderland.

Enjoy live music, an Ice on Whyte ice carving demonstration, and a visit from Mrs. Claus; it’s all free to enjoy.

When: November 27 from 4 to 7 pm

Address: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park (8331 104 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free