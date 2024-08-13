Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

$2.2M mansion just outside of Edmonton has a huge gym and home theatre

Aug 13 2024
You could be the owner of a stunning custom-built colonial-revival-style mansion east of Edmonton, though you’ll need some deep pockets.

This home, located at #55 22459 Township Road 530 in Strathcona County, boasts six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms on a little more than two pristinely landscaped acres. It was recently listed on the market for $2.25 million.

With three stories and 6,000+ square feet of living space, the home is practically built to entertain. It features an enormous landscaped backyard and patio area, with a home gym, theatre, and plenty more.

The first impression you get heading into this estate is a long paved driveway, giving an impressive view of the home.

We love the size of the front porch, which provides plenty of space to get cozy and comfortable with a book on a summer afternoon.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted by a magnificent staircase and stunning pillars flanking either side of the house.

On the first floor, you’ll find the gorgeous home library, kitchen, dining room, and family room.

We love this library, which features a 12-foot ceiling, gas fireplace, and custom wood furnishings.

The kitchen is also stunning, with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, a pantry, and several drink coolers.

On the second floor, you’ll find four bedrooms, a laundry room, and a huge 1,100-square-foot bonus room over your triple-car garage.

The private primary suite occupies the entire third floor of this home. It features two massive walk-in closets and a stunning five-piece ensuite.

The basement is perfect for hosting, with in-floor heat, a sixth bedroom, theatre room, another full kitchen, rec room, an exercise room and an impressive gym with 20-foot-high ceilings.

Lastly, the backyard has plenty of space to play, host, and chill, with a generous seating area, hot tub, and massive yard.

We think it’s pretty nice, but for $2.2 million, we might have to pass for now!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

