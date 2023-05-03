Heat warning issued for Edmonton as temperatures push past 30ºC

Pull out your sunscreen and stay hydrated, YEG. A heat warning is in effect, with a whopping 31ºC in the forecast for Edmonton today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for Edmonton and surrounding regions yesterday. It was renewed in the early hours this morning and extends through the northeastern half of the province up to Fort McMurray.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” reads the ECCC’s website.

Temperatures near or above 29ºC, combined with overnight lows of 14ºC and up, are forecast to continue through the week before cooling down this weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises taking the following precautions to stay safe:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Once a weather alert has been issued, the ECCC asks locals and visitors to the warned region to continually monitor for weather updates.

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest point of the week before it begins to cool off a bit on Friday. Sunday will bring some desperately needed rain to the region, with showers forecasted throughout the day and a high of 18ºC.

It certainly feels like summer has arrived early in Edmonton, but knowing Alberta, we wouldn’t be surprised to see one more snowfall before May Long weekend.