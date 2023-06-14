Illicit "sexual enhancement products" seized from Edmonton corner store

Dubiously packaged pills advertising “the Power of Alien” and “NO HEADACHE” have been seized from an Edmonton convenience store.

Health Canada has seized some “unauthorized sexual enhancement products” from Joy’s Lucky 7 Food Store in Edmonton (10639 156th Street) in Edmonton, adding they may pose serious health risks.

The agency issued the notice after seizing “Alien Power Platinum 11000,” “Rhino 69 Extreme 500k,” and “Royal Honey VIP” from the convenience store in late May.

Products with similar packaging that Health Canada had previously seized were tested and found to contain substances such as tadalafil and sildenafil, prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction, and prasterone, a controlled substance not approved for oral use in Canada.

“Prescription drugs should be taken only under the supervision of a health professional because they may cause serious side effects,” Health Canada warns.

“Using a product that contains ingredients that the consumer is not aware of increases the chance of dangerous allergies and interactions with other medications and foods.”

Health Canada recommends checking to see if health products have been approved by Health Canada by checking if products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN), or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).