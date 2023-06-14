Oilers prospect Noah Philp announces retirement at age 24

Edmonton Oilers prospect Noah Philp is retiring.

In a recent conversation between The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman and Ken Holland, the Oilers GM said the 24-year-old has decided to hang up the skates.

“Philp is not playing hockey next year,” Holland said. “He’s made a decision to call it a career. It was a very, very difficult year for him. He told us he wants to be around Calgary and close to his family and friends. For personal reasons, he’s not playing hockey.

“He made great progress. We liked him. We wanted to re-sign him. We offered him a two-year contract. We were anxious to see what he could do in training camp. But he’s not interested.”

Philp had put in a ton of work to get to the AHL. After going undrafted through his WHL career, he chose to play for the University of Alberta Golden Bears for parts of two seasons before being offered a contract with the Oilers. In his rookie season with the Bakersfield Condors, he was tied for second in goals with 19 and third in points with 37.

While the clock was ticking on Philp as a prospect, many believed he had a chance to see some NHL action this coming season. One of those individuals was Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, who wrote about Philp’s future with the Oilers back in February.

“Based on his skill set and the organization he plays in, it’s a good guess Philp is either close to a recall or a contract that will get him a look with the Oilers next season,” Mitchell wrote.

“Making the NHL is within Philp’s grasp. Staying there? That will be a challenge.”

As disappointing as this is for the Oilers organization, it sounds as though Philp was going through a tough time last season. Hopefully, the decision to walk away from the game can help with whatever he’s dealing with.