The hit Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Edmonton this month and fans now have the chance to see the beloved show for just $10!

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Across Canada have just announced that a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s opening night on Tuesday, June 21 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

You might also like: 11 iconic Edmonton landmarks to check out this summer

Hundreds of BTS fans expected at Indigo album launch parties across Canada

Taylor Swift dance parties are popping up all over Canada this summer

A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for each performance. Those interested in entering the #HAM4HAM digital lottery can do so through the official Hamilton app which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The lottery first opens at 10 am on Friday, June 10, and closes at 12 pm on Thursday, June 16 for tickets for performances from June 21 to 26.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week. There will be 40 #HAM4HAM $10 tickets available for each performance.

Winners and non-winners will be notified between 1 and 4 pm every Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Each winner may purchase up to two $10 tickets and has two hours to claim and pay for them.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter the Hamilton digital lottery and only one entry per person is allowed. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

The lottery tickets may be picked up at will call starting two hours before showtime with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets will be voided if resold.

Hamilton is the Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

When: June 21 to July 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1455 87 Ave NW, Edmonton

Cost: Various, purchase online