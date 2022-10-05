8 of the best adults-only parties happening in Edmonton this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Got your sweet or scary costume and looking for a place to wear it? We’ve got you covered, rounding up the best adults-only parties in Edmonton on Halloween weekend.

So call up your friends and prepare that costume for one heck of a night — we are going out for Halloween.

Party at four of Edmonton’s hottest bars on Halloween, with two mystery bars between your start and end locations. There’s no waiting in line to pay those pesky cover charges, and this pub crawl sounds like one for the books!

When: October 29 at 6:30 pm

Where: 82 Avenue Northwest Edmonton

Tickets: From $17.78, tickets can be found here

Expect an evening of wicked DJs, special guests, frightening performances, and thrilling prizes for best costumes at Fruit Loop’s Monster Mash. All proceeds from the event provide support to Alberta’s 2SLGBTQ+ community.

When: October 29 at 8 pm

Where: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Tickets: $15; tickets can be found here

It’s going to get spooky as the dance floor is lit with black lights for you to glow and move under. They have an insane lineup of DJs from Alberta and BC that will take you on a spooky journey through all things house and techno. The headliner is none other than YEG’S Tianna J.

When: October 29 at 9 pm

Where: 9910 109 Street Northwest Edmonton

Tickets: From $27.54, tickets can be found here

Head down to SOHO for the Halloween Thriller. Get down with The Ramifications and DJ Zombie Robb. There’s also $2,000 in costume prizes, so dress to impress!

When: October 29 at 7 pm

Where: 11454 Jasper Avenue Edmonton

Tickets: From $11.62, tickets can be found here

Another wicked Halloween bash is taking place at Beercade this year, and it will be bone-chillingly good. So text your friends and nab tickets ASAP; they tend to go fast!

When: October 29 at 7 pm

Where: 10544 82 Avenue Northwest Edmonton

Tickets: From $22.23, tickets can be found here

There’s nothing like a drag brunch, but a Halloween drag brunch? That’s on a whole different level! The best-dressed person gets a $50 gift card for El Cortez for their next visit, and the best-dressed group gets a round on Party Queens, so get ready to have a howling good time!

When: October 30 at 11 am

Where: 8230 Gateway Boulevard Northwest Edmonton

Tickets: From $40.06, tickets can be found here

It’s Evolution Wounderlounge’s annual Halloween drag contest, and there will surely be some tricks and treats for all.

When: October 30 at 8 pm

Where: 10220 103 Street Northwest Edmonton

Tickets: $10; tickets can be found here

Costumed creepers, a haunted labyrinth, three stages, and more than twenty acts, wowza! Canada’s largest and longest-running Halloween dance event returns for the first time since 2019. SCREAM reigns supreme as Western Canada’s hottest Halloween ticket, so buy a ticket while you still can!

When: October 29 at 7 pm

Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: From $90, tickets can be found here