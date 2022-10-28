Trick or treat: Are winter jackets in the forecast for Halloween in Edmonton?

We have all experienced those bone-chilling times when it snows before or on Halloween but luckily, Edmonton will be escaping a weekend like that.

So if you got your costume all picked out and you are ready to hit up some Halloween parties this weekend, here’s a look at what you can expect.

According to the forecast by Environment Canada, YEG is looking pretty beautiful with no rain or flurries in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday night.

Friday and Saturday night dips down to 4°C and 5°C respectively, which could be much worse for this time of year. We’ll take it!

As for the big day, trick-or-treaters should fare well, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9°C and an overnight low of -5°C.

If the younger ones are out for extended periods a light jacket around their costume will likely suffice, but any of the hefty winter gear can wait in the closet for just a little longer. Happy Halloween!