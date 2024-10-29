Lottery winner in Edmonton ignored $1M prize for an entire day

An Edmonton lottery winner ignored his massive $1 million prize for an entire day before discovering the size of his windfall.

Guy Morrison knew he had won something on his September 10 Lotto Max ticket, but he went all day before realizing just how big his prize was.

“I scanned the ticket on a self-scanner at the store,” he said. “I saw a few numbers, but wasn’t sure how much it was. So, I just went on about my day.”

The winner rechecked his numbers when he got home.

“I looked up the numbers on WCLC’s website,” he said. “I believe my reaction was, ‘Well, ****!’”

The Edmonton local said he has a few plans for his recent windfall.

You might also like: Oilers' McDavid flying back to Edmonton after suffering injury

New No Frills grocery store is set to open in Edmonton

Oilers reporter Gene Principe did hilarious German bit with Draisaitl

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage, top-up the retirement fund, and share with my family,” he beamed.

Morrison purchased his Lotto Max ticket from the Circle K located at 3208 82nd Street NW in Edmonton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.