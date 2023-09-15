Welcome to the jungle: Guns N' Roses bringing world tour to Edmonton

One of the biggest bands in rock history is on a global tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, and Edmonton fans can see them live this fall.

Guns N’ Roses are bringing their 2023 world tour to Rogers Place on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Tickets to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at 10 am. Edmonton is part of the tour’s Canadian dates, which also include Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R Lies, The Spaghetti Incident?, Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The Los Angeles-based band is busier than ever, releasing the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set in 2022 and sponsoring NASCAR racer Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500.

Don’t miss your chance to see Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese live at Rogers Place this fall!

When: October 19, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at 10 am