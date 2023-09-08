The Edmonton International Film Festival is back with some HUGE names

Edmonton’s about to become a hub for cinema fans with the return of the Edmonton International Film Festival later this month.

For 11 days, from September 21 to October 1, four venues will screen more than 100 films at this Oscar-qualifying film extravaganza.

This year’s festival includes 90 short films and 25 feature films, boasting major titles such as 2023 Palme d’or Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, the uproarious and Canadian Suze, and Close to You, which marks Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years.

Films are selected on the basis of story, quality and originality. All films must be Edmonton premieres.

Screenings will take place at the Ledcor Theatre at the Art Gallery of Alberta, The Muttart Theatre at the Stanley A. Milner Library, the Metro Cinema at the Garneau Theatre, and the Telus World of Science.

Fans can enjoy the festival with a wide range of screening times and ticket options. For those really wanting to immerse themselves, enjoy Q&A’s as well as the famous opening night and closing night galas.

For more information and a full schedule, visit the festival website here.

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

Cost: Get tickets here