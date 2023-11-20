An open and impartial guide to using food banks in Edmonton

If you’re an Edmontonian reading this guide, know that asking for help when you need it isn’t a sign of weakness.

As the cost of living skyrockets and grocery prices become more and more unaffordable, making ends meet can be frustrating or downright depressing.

Should you find yourself in a situation where you need a hand up, you’re not alone. Here’s a judgement-free guide to navigating food banks in Edmonton.

Find your nearest food bank

With over 30,000 people served monthly, the Edmonton Food Bank is the city’s largest food bank. It offers a variety of helpful options, including food hampers, in addition to providing career resources, meal planning workshops, and resources for navigating free community meals.

Gather necessary documents

After registering with the food bank, you will be asked to provide a piece of identification (e.g., a health card) for yourself and each person in your household. You’ll find that your hamper should last between five and seven days and will be built for the number of individuals in your home.

Plan creative meals

Food banks in Edmonton will provide essential items, but the selection may be limited. This means it’s time to get creative in the kitchen by planning and using what you have to create satisfying meals. There are many resources online for budget-friendly recipes, including MyFridgeFood, which provides recipes based on the ingredients in your kitchen.

Other resources

Explore local resources like soup kitchens, meal programs, community fridges and pantries, and other community programs that can lend a hand. Inform Alberta‘s website offers a list of free food resources in the Edmonton area.

Give back when you can

If you find yourself in a more stable financial situation again, consider giving back or volunteering at the food bank.

Additional resources