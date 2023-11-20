The Edmonton Christmas Market is back this month and bigger than ever

Bundle up and get ready to ring in the holiday season, because the Edmonton Christmas Market returns later this month, and it’s bigger than ever before.

From November 30 to December 17, Fort Edmonton Park will transform into a winter wonderland with triple the amount of Christmas lights and even more vendors, drinks, and food options than in previous years.

Picture it now: sipping a hot apple cider on a horse-drawn carriage, taking in the gorgeous illuminated scenery – what could be a better way to kick off the season?!

The expanded vendor lineup will feature over 100 unique Alberta artisans and brands. Browse the magical outdoor market huts or peruse the aisles at indoor venues across the park. It’s a fantastic place to find those Christmas gifts!

The market is also collaborating with its “sip” partners to serve special holiday drinks that will tickle your taste buds – from classics like hard apple cider and mulled wine to curated cocktails.

Indulge your culinary desires with a variety of food options! From winterized food trucks to the Food and Beverage Hall. For those with a sweet tooth, create traditional maple candy and explore holiday treats from a variety of bakeries.

In addition to all the food and festive drink features, enjoy horse-drawn-wagon rides, carousels, live performances, and special appearances from Santa and Krampus. The market will also feature over 35 theatre performances, including favourites like Snow White, Slay Bells, and A Wonderful Christmas Carol at the Capitol Hill Theatre.

It’s definitely one of the most magical winter events of the year and the perfect spot to get a holiday shot for the ‘gram. While you’re at it, why not check out some other spots that are dazzling this time of year.

When: November 30 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Tickets: Get tickets here