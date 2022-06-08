A complete guide to Edmonton's outdoor pools to hit up this summer

As the days get warmer and the sun stays out longer in Edmonton, we can’t wait to hit up some outdoor pools to cool down.

So grab your swimsuit and towel, and let’s explore the great outdoor pools Edmonton has to offer this summer season.

Before you head off to the pool, be sure to check if a closure is in effect for your chosen location.

Closures are determined by temperature (below 18 °C), extreme weather (stormy, heavy rain, lightning/thunder), and bookings.

The outdoor pool status is updated daily at 10 am and 2 pm.

Edmonton Outdoor Pools

Oliver Outdoor Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s Mark (@itsmarkh)

Located in the downtown core, this pool is perfect for downtown residents looking to enjoy the outdoor pool experience in the middle of the concrete jungle. The pool features a 30.5-metre swimming pool, a deep water slide, a sundeck, picnic tables and a concession for all the treats and snacks you’d want during a summer outing at the pool.

Address: 10315 119 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 1Z6

Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lafreniere (@trevkeys)

Located in west Edmonton, this pool has been modernized with all-new amenities and boasts a family-friendly atmosphere. There’s a 25 metre six-lane pool, two diving boards, a children’s teach pool with a spray park, a sun deck, picnic tables and a concession. Sounds like a fantastic spot to spend a sunny summer day!

Address: 15720 105 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5P 2Y6

Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Located right near the Kinsmen Sports Centre and Kinsmen Park, the Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool has a six-lane, 25-metre pool with a zero-depth entry, one and three-metre diving boards, and a sun deck with a concession.

Address: 9170 Walterdale Hill NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2V3

Borden Natural Swimming Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Borden Natural Swimming Pool is Canada’s first public, man-made, natural swimming pool. It’s surrounded by sand and plenty of lounge space with umbrellas, making it a perfect destination to enjoy a summer day by the water. Borden depends on rock filters and natural processes in the regeneration basin to clean the water instead of using chemicals.

Water in Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool is treated by replicating naturally occurring filtration.

Address: 7615 Borden Park Road NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4W8