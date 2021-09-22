The best grilled cheese you need to try at least once in Edmonton

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Bread and ooey gooey cheese — what more could you want in a comforting meal? You have to try these grilled cheeses in Edmonton.

Grilled cheese sandwiches are not only a nostalgic childhood classic but also a staple in most carb lovers’ diets.

Here’s where to find the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Edmonton.

A warm bowl of tomato basil soup and a grilled cheese sandwich that is literally oozing with cheese? The complete dream, and it can be found at Pip in Old Strathcona. It’s the perfect meal for a rainy day. Scratch that. Any day, really.

Address: 10403 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-4747

Instagram

The sandwich at Blue Plate Diner is not your average grilled cheese. No seriously, that’s what it’s called at the diner, with aged cheddar & brie with sliced tomatoes, griddled up on parmesan-crusted house-made bread. It’s served with a side of smoky tomato ketchup as well, how delicious!

Address: 12323 Stony Plain Road NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-429-0740

Looking for a delicious grilled cheese while you are wandering around Whyte Ave? Step into The Next Act and order the O.G. Grilled cheese, made with cheddar, provolone and swiss with apple and bacon on sourdough. It’s perfect comfort food.

Address: 8224 104 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-9345

Facebook | Instagram

If you check out Bountiful Farmers’ Market, you can not pass up on a visit to the Western Sandwich Company. Their grilled cheese sandwiches are legendary, with a pulled pork grilled cheese, Philly grilled cheese or club grilled cheese, to name a few. You need to try!

Address: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton (at Bountiful Farmers’ Market Edmonton)

Phone: 780-893-7933 or 780-234-4948

Facebook | Instagram

Cheese lovers, eat your heart out. The grilled cheese sandwich from Urban Diner does not disappoint, layered with cheddar, swiss and havarti. It’s so, so good.

Address: 12427 102 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-488-7274

Facebook