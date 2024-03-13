EventsConcerts

5 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this April

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 13 2024, 3:50 pm
5 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this April
Everclear/Facebook │ Amon Amarth/Facebook

April is just around the corner, and a new month brings a ton of fantastic musical acts into Edmonton.

From ’90s alt-rock to Detroit hip-hop to country and metal, check out these five concerts we can’t wait to see in YEG this April.

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Vancouver this fall

Queens of the Stone Age (yakub88/Shutterstock)

When: April 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here

D12 & Obie Trice

D12/Facebook

When: April 3
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $61.90; get them here

Everclear

Everclear/Facebook

When: April 12
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Tickets: $79.10; get them here

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan/Facebook

When: April 18
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $117.15; get them here

Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth/Facebook

When: April 29
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
Tickets: $78.45; get them here

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop