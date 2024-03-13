5 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this April

April is just around the corner, and a new month brings a ton of fantastic musical acts into Edmonton.
From ’90s alt-rock to Detroit hip-hop to country and metal, check out these five concerts we can’t wait to see in YEG this April.
Queens of the Stone Age
When: April 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here
D12 & Obie Trice
When: April 3
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $61.90; get them here
Everclear
When: April 12
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Tickets: $79.10; get them here
Luke Bryan
When: April 18
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $117.15; get them here
Amon Amarth
When: April 29
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
Tickets: $78.45; get them here