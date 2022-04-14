Legendary Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke calls it a career

Edmontonians have trusted him for decades, and now Global Edmonton’s Gord Steinke is set to deliver his last newscast to the city.

After 30 years at the station, anchor Gord Steinke has announced he will be retiring, with his last broadcast at the end of August.

Steinke is known across central and northern Alberta for co-anchoring the Global News Hour at 6 and Global News at 5.

“Bittersweet day.. I’ve decided to retire from Global Edmonton after 30 amazing years.. I’ll still be at the desk until Aug 31.. Thanks, everyone!!,” Steinke wrote in a tweet.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave such a great team at Global Edmonton,” Steinke said in a news release.

You might also like: Lucky "Albertan" didn't actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot

The cost of rent in Edmonton is almost the cheapest out of all Canadian cities

The enormous antique parking lot sale is back in Edmonton this spring

“After 30 years at the anchor desk, time has flown by. I have a lot of adventures on my bucket list that I am excited to explore and feel I better get moving while I can still get on my motorcycle. Thank you to the incredible viewers who have supported me for three decades.”

Steinke has been awarded an RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, appointed an Honourary Lieutenant Colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambulance (part of the 41st Canadian Brigade Group), and received the distinguished Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from the Governor General of Canada.

Luckily, Edmontonians will have a few more months to see the broadcasting legend on their TV screens.