Gnudi, a brand-new pasta concept, is opening tomorrow in a popular Edmonton food hall.

This is the next vendor to move into the 5th Street Food Hall located at 10344 105th Street NW.

We don’t know too much about the menu here, designed by Chef Cam Nelson, but we do know the pasta will be handcrafted in-house.

Gnudi will be the specialty here. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this Italian delicacy, they are ricotta-based gnocchis. Options like the truffle-infused gnus (homemade) in a beurre blanc sauce are sure to become a favourite.

A few other vendors at the 5th Street Food Hall include HOM, serving Asian street food and Meatshack, serving low and slow Texas BBQ. The food hall was started by JustCook Kitchens, which also has an incredibly exciting new market at Station Park opening this year.

Gnudi opens tomorrow (February 15).

Gnudi

Address: 10344 105th Street NW

