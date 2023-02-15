Ghost Kitchens was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment. The inspector found more than 10 violations at Ghost Kitchens, located at 10460 82nd Avenue NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health. “Mouse droppings were observed in the food preparation and food storage areas,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“There were numerous holes/gaps (e.g., walls, floors, around pipes, under the back door) that could allow the entry of pests into the establishment.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on February 7.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “the kitchen was under construction and was not in a good state of repair, including floors, walls, ceilings, cooking equipment, ventilation, and light fixtures.”

“Areas of shelves and food preparation counters were unfinished and/or improperly finished,” read the AHS order.

“Garbage was accumulated throughout the kitchen/facility and exterior.”

Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including ensuring that the facility is kept free of pests and of conditions that lead to the harbouring or breeding of pests.

There are also several repair duties to perform before reopening, like making sure the facility is of sound construction and in a good state. Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Ghost Kitchens

Address: 10460 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton