Geoff Hastings named new anchor of CTV Edmonton six o'clock newscast

A familiar face will be anchoring the six o’clock news hour at CTV News Edmonton, with Geoff Hastings being named as the new senior anchor.

Hastings had hosted the five o’clock news since 2019, anchoring it alongside Carmen Leibel until she departed earlier this summer.

The coveted position was previously filled by longtime anchor Erin Isfeld, who was with CTV News Edmonton for 18 years.

You might also like: A longtime CTV News Edmonton host is leaving after 18 years

Average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton costs over $14,000 a year

Snow day: This is when Edmonton usually gets its first snowfall

Isfeld announced she was stepping down last month after snagging a new role as manager of corporate communications at Edmonton International Airport. Her last broadcast was on October 13.

Hastings was born in Edmonton and started his career with CTV News Edmonton, eventually landing a spot with Global BC in 2011 as a reporter and anchor, as well as a contributor to CKNW Radio and Global National.