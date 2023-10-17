NewsMedia

Geoff Hastings named new anchor of CTV Edmonton six o'clock newscast

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 17 2023, 3:33 pm
Geoff Hastings named new anchor of CTV Edmonton six o'clock newscast
@Geoff_Hastings/X

A familiar face will be anchoring the six o’clock news hour at CTV News Edmonton, with Geoff Hastings being named as the new senior anchor.

Hastings had hosted the five o’clock news since 2019, anchoring it alongside Carmen Leibel until she departed earlier this summer.

The coveted position was previously filled by longtime anchor Erin Isfeld, who was with CTV News Edmonton for 18 years.

Isfeld announced she was stepping down last month after snagging a new role as manager of corporate communications at Edmonton International Airport. Her last broadcast was on October 13.

Hastings was born in Edmonton and started his career with CTV News Edmonton, eventually landing a spot with Global BC in 2011 as a reporter and anchor, as well as a contributor to CKNW Radio and Global National.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Media
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop