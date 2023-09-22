A longtime CTV News Edmonton host is leaving after 18 years

A long-standing anchor with CTV News Edmonton is stepping down from her role after 18 years.

Erin Isfeld, host of CTV News at Six, will be moving on from the organization in October, CTV News has announced.

Isfeld joined CTV News Edmonton in 2005, first as a videographer, then becoming a reporter, weekend and 5 pm anchor, and finally as senior anchor of CTV News at Six.

She will leave on October 13, stepping into a new role as manager of corporate communications at Edmonton International Airport.

“After spending the majority of her 25-year journalism career with viewers during the supper hour, Erin wants to give more of herself to her family and find a better work-life balance,” CTV News said.

During her time with CTV, she covered some of Edmonton’s biggest stories, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Pope’s visit and the Fort McMurray and Slave Lake Wildfires.

Isfeld also spearheaded the CTV Giving Hope campaign, a blood drive in partnership with the Canadian Blood Services.

“At the heart of everything for me is the community,” she told CTV News. “What an honour and a privilege it has been that so many have trusted me to tell their stories.”

While we will certainly miss seeing her on our TV screens, we know that she will be an indisputable asset to the team at YEG.

Best of luck, Erin!