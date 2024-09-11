Pump drop: Edmonton gas prices set to dip today

If you’re a driver in Edmonton, it might be a good idea to fuel up because a gas price analysis service forecasts that prices will drop today.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately four cents per litre in Edmonton, landing at $1.329 in YEG on September 11.

It’s looking like all savings across the board, with the price of diesel in Edmonton set to drop by three cents per litre to settle at $1.499 and the price of premium fuel to drop by four cents per litre to land at $1.629

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible for all those Halloween and fall activities.