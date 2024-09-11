Real EstateUrbanized

This $1.8M home near Edmonton has seven bedrooms and bathrooms

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 11 2024, 3:00 pm
Re/Max Elite

If you have a lot of kids and need a house to accommodate them, a home near Edmonton offers a whopping seven bedrooms and bathrooms.

Located at #60 54020 Range Road 261 in Sturgeon County, the home is more than 7,700 square feet plus a nearly 5,200 square foot basement and is listed for $1,849,000.

Built in 1993, the property also holds a four-car garage on its fenced three acres of land.

The moment you walk into the home, you’re greeted by towering ceilings and beautiful floors, with a formal dining room and a dream kitchen with massive windows, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and exotic stone finishes.

Get cozy in the living room, which has a river rock fireplace and soaring windows, perfect for moving nights and family gatherings.

You just know the main bedroom has to compete with all the other bedrooms and bathrooms in the home, and it does boast a gorgeous ensuite, California closet, fireplace, and private deck, per its listing.

Like many of these mega homes, the lower level is where all the fun is, with a family room complete with a fireplace, games room, gym, theatre room with a bar, three bedrooms, two baths and ample storage.

