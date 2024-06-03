A huge video game launch party is coming to Edmonton this month

One of the biggest gaming franchises in the world is gearing up for the launch of its next video game, and it’s happening in Edmonton this month.

Game Con Canada, the country’s largest gaming convention, is taking place at the Edmonton Expo Centre from June 14 to 16.

The nation’s only internationally recognized gaming conference has also announced that it will be hosting the country’s first exclusive AAA game launch for Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 from Paris-based studio Focus Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCC Powered By TELUS (@gameconcanada)

You might also like: Yip Yip: An "Avatar: The Last Airbender" concert is coming to Edmonton

Ciao! Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team set to fly over Edmonton this summer

WAKE ME UP: Evanescence is coming to Edmonton this fall on new tour

“Focus Entertainment is set to captivate attendees with an exclusive demo of the eagerly awaited Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” said event organizers in a release. “Be among the first to experience this groundbreaking game three months ahead of its official release on September 9th, 2024.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third-person action game set in the world of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40K, one of the most popular miniature games in the world.

“We will also be unveiling the first Game Con Canada Officially Licensed Warhammer Gaming PC in partnership with Memory Express and Focus Entertainment,” added GCC. “Be the first to get a look at this awesome spectacle in person live at the press release complete with a beautifully sandblasted glass cover backlit with vibrant RBG lighting.”

GCC 2024 features 300,000 square feet of space dedicated to video games, board games, cosplay, esports and role-playing games.

Over 40,000 gamers of all ages and skill levels are expected to attend Game Con Canada, Powered by Telus. You can check out interactive gaming displays, participate in esports matches and tabletop tournaments, and shop for the latest toys and merch.

Other GCC highlights include the Jones Soda 400-square-foot post-apocalyptic booth space, featuring the exclusive Nuka-Cola Victory specially crafted in collaboration with the new Fallout series; the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Booth with its immersive technology, and the Asus Republic of Gamers Discover Zone where fans can meet twenty video game studios and try their latest games.

Game Con Canada also supports multiple charities with the event, including Make a Wish, The Child’s Play Charity, and STARS Ambulance.

Tickets to GCC are on sale now.

When: June 14 to 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds 7515 – 118 Avenue Edmonton

Cost: Various; purchase online