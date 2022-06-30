Fuwa Fuwa, a Japanese pancake restaurant that just opened its first spot in YEG, will soon be opening a second store in Edmonton.

It was a long time coming for Edmonton’s first location at 8103 – 104th Street NW, but it’s finally here. The second spot will be here next month, opening Saturday, July 16, in the Windermere community.

These soft and airy pancakes are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese, and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuwa Fuwa Windermere Edmonton (@fuwafuwawindermere)

The pancakes here are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like airy quality. Also like a souffle, they are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Edmonton will lose over.

The signature pancake is served with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

This is very exciting news for pancake lovers of Edmonton. Just a year ago, there were only locations in Ontario, and now there will be two in Edmonton.

Check out this trendy new breakfast spot on its opening weekend and see what all the hype is about.

Fuwa Fuwa Windermere

Address: 1217 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

Instagram