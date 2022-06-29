The Callingwood Farmers’ Market has something fun for Edmonton next month.

The team behind the popular market is launching an exciting pop-up night market on Friday, July 8, from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Located in the parking lot behind TD Bank at 6655 – 178th Street NW, this will be a fun event for all ages.

Craft beer and distilleries will be great for adults, entertainment for the kids, and even more that the entire family can participate in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callingwood Market & Shops (@callingwoodmarketyeg)

Kids can enjoy giant inflatables, like the massive slide that you won’t be able to miss, face painting, roaming characters, balloon twisting, and more.

Over 50 local growers, makers, bakers, live music, and SO MANY food trucks will also be on-site.

For a complete list of all the vendors, trucks, and live music acts that have been announced for the Pop-Up Night Market, you can visit the website here.

Check it out to shop, eat, or enjoy live entertainment. It’s just a pop-up, so this may be the only chance this year to check it out.

Callingwood Farmers’ Market – Pop-Up Night Market

Address: 6655 – 178th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram