Japanese pancake spot Fuwa Fuwa opening first-ever Edmonton location this month

A Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm is heading west, opening its first-ever store in Edmonton this November.

The Japanese Soufflé pancakes from Fuwa Fuwa are fluffy, airy creations traditionally served at weddings to symbolize good fortune.

Currently, Fuwa Fuwa has stores only in Ontario.

The company website states that the Edmonton location should be up and running this month.

In addition to the Edmonton spot, Fuwa Fuwa is doubling down in Alberta, launching a store in Calgary this month as well.

So the countdown is on for some soft, fluffy, delicious pancakes in Edmonton. We can’t wait to try them!

We’ll keep you posted on when the Fuwa Fuwa Edmonton location is set to open its doors.