UrbanizedCurated

Here are 7 of the funniest street names in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 19 2024, 7:43 pm
Here are 7 of the funniest street names in Edmonton

From A to Z, Edmonton has some pretty unique street names that deserve a shoutout.

Some of them are charming, like Cricket Court and Youville Drive, and others are just plain quirky.

These are some of our favourite street names in the city that gave us a good laugh. Do you recognize any of them?

Ad Astra Boulevard

Ad Astra — a Latin phrase meaning “to the stars” and the name of the 2019 sci-fi movie starring Brad Pitt — gives an otherworldly feel to this humble little street in Griesbach.

Bush Pilot Road

Google Maps

The name of this street makes a lot more sense when you see that it leads you straight to the old airport site.

Corvette Street

PaulLP/Shutterstock

We have to wonder whether the person who named Corvette Street was really into luxury cars or had a totally different meaning for the road.

Cricket Court

We love the adorable name of this little street and think it sounds like something out of a fairytale!

Groat Road

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D4vd (@absolutenow)

We love the beautiful scenery and winding roads on Groat Road, but saying its name out loud makes your mouth feel like it’s full of marbles.

Petroleum Way

Bruce Raynor/Shutterstock

Petroleum Way is an extremely appropriate name for this road, considering the number of oil refineries it leads you toward.

Nonsuch Street

Google Maps

Though it’s named after a famous vessel, we still get a kick out of Nonsuch Street, which almost sounds like an afterthought.

Youville Drive

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Seuss (@drseuss)

This street name gives us a big smile every time we drive by because it sounds like something straight out of a Dr. Seuss book.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop