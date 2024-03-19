Here are 7 of the funniest street names in Edmonton

From A to Z, Edmonton has some pretty unique street names that deserve a shoutout.
Ad Astra Boulevard
Ad Astra — a Latin phrase meaning “to the stars” and the name of the 2019 sci-fi movie starring Brad Pitt — gives an otherworldly feel to this humble little street in Griesbach.
Bush Pilot Road
The name of this street makes a lot more sense when you see that it leads you straight to the old airport site.
Corvette Street
We have to wonder whether the person who named Corvette Street was really into luxury cars or had a totally different meaning for the road.
Cricket Court
We love the adorable name of this little street and think it sounds like something out of a fairytale!
Groat Road
We love the beautiful scenery and winding roads on Groat Road, but saying its name out loud makes your mouth feel like it’s full of marbles.
Petroleum Way
Petroleum Way is an extremely appropriate name for this road, considering the number of oil refineries it leads you toward.
Nonsuch Street
Though it’s named after a famous vessel, we still get a kick out of Nonsuch Street, which almost sounds like an afterthought.
Youville Drive
This street name gives us a big smile every time we drive by because it sounds like something straight out of a Dr. Seuss book.