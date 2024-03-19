8 cheap roundtrip flights to escape the roller coaster spring weather in YEG

After this weekend’s brief look into spring, things are getting chilly again, and the threat of snow in the forecast has us ready to pack our bags and escape for a while.

With spring break around the corner and temperatures set to take a big dip, check out one of these eight affordable roundtrip flights to warm and sunny destinations.

Airline: Air Canada

When: April 29 to May 7

Cost: $326

Airline: Flair

When: April 14 to 23

Cost: $188

Airline: WestJet

When: April 8 to 17

Cost: $336

Airline: WestJet

When: April 13 to 19

Cost: $257

Airline: Flair

When: April 8 to 17

Cost: $259

Airline: WestJet

When: April 13 to 20

Cost: $358

Airline: Flair

When: April 13 to 20

Cost: $307

Airline: Flair

When: April 27 to May 3

Cost: $362

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in March and April.