8 cheap roundtrip flights to escape the roller coaster spring weather in YEG

Mar 19 2024, 4:03 pm
Diego Grandi/Shutterstock │ Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

After this weekend’s brief look into spring, things are getting chilly again, and the threat of snow in the forecast has us ready to pack our bags and escape for a while.

With spring break around the corner and temperatures set to take a big dip, check out one of these eight affordable roundtrip flights to warm and sunny destinations.

San Francisco

edmonton san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: April 29 to May 7
Cost: $326

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: April 14 to 23
Cost: $188

Los Angeles

cheap flights edmonton

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: April 8 to 17
Cost: $336

Palm Springs

Patricia Elaine Thomas/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: April 13 to 19
Cost: $257

Phoenix

cheap flights edmonton

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: April 8 to 17
Cost: $259

Atlanta

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: April 13 to 20
Cost: $358

Puerto Vallarta

swoop edmonton mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: April 13 to 20
Cost: $307

Cancún

Lev Levin/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: April 27 to May 3
Cost: $362

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in March and April.

Safe travels!

