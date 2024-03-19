8 cheap roundtrip flights to escape the roller coaster spring weather in YEG
After this weekend’s brief look into spring, things are getting chilly again, and the threat of snow in the forecast has us ready to pack our bags and escape for a while.
With spring break around the corner and temperatures set to take a big dip, check out one of these eight affordable roundtrip flights to warm and sunny destinations.
San Francisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: April 29 to May 7
Cost: $326
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: April 14 to 23
Cost: $188
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: April 8 to 17
Cost: $336
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet
When: April 13 to 19
Cost: $257
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: April 8 to 17
Cost: $259
Atlanta
Airline: WestJet
When: April 13 to 20
Cost: $358
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: April 13 to 20
Cost: $307
Cancún
Airline: Flair
When: April 27 to May 3
Cost: $362
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in March and April.
Safe travels!