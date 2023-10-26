All the FREE things to do at the Heritage Classic in Edmonton

The Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames takes place this Sunday and there is a ton of things you can do to celebrate it without breaking the bank.

The event will be held at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton and represents the first time the Battle of Alberta will be played outdoors.

Tickets to the event are obviously very expensive, with the cheapest nosebleed seats hovering around $164, but that isn’t the only way you can get in on the fun.

The NHL will be hosting a variety of free events to ensure that everyone can get into the Heritage Classic spirit.

From a free concert before the game to a huge festival in the heart of downtown Edmonton, here are some free Heritage Classic things you can check out this weekend.

Get a photo with the Stanley Cup

Hockey’s most iconic trophy will be in Edmonton for the Heritage Classic.

The NHL is bringing the Stanley Cup to the Ice District for a massive festival being held at the Fan Park beside Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

While the Oilers haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1990, the trophy was actually awarded to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place in 2020 as part of the playoff bubble.

The Stanley Cup will be available to see and get photos with on Friday (3-9 pm) and Saturday (12-6 pm).

Enjoy live music from local and national bands

There will be no shortage of live music to enjoy both in the lead-up and on the day of the Heritage Classic.

Local bands The Barkells and The Troubadours will perform at the Fan Park in the Ice District, which will run on Friday (3-9 pm) and Saturday (12-6 pm). The performances will be completely free to watch and are sure to add to an already exciting atmosphere.

A specific time for when both bands will be playing hasn’t been released.

That isn’t all, as Juno-award winners The Beaches will headline a free pre-game concert at Clarke Stadium on Sunday ahead of the big game.

Canadian rock band The Beaches to headline SiriusXM Canada Pregame Concert prior to 2023 Tim Hortons NHL #HeritageClassic. https://t.co/9bZnIRJjVy pic.twitter.com/eNs4nhUR16 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 12, 2023

The Beaches will take to the stage at 2:30 pm on Sunday, which is a few hours before the Oilers and Flames drop the puck at 5 pm.

Take a stroll through hockey history

The NHL isn’t forgetting about the history buffs who want to get in on the fun.

The league will be bringing its United By Hockey Mobile Museum to the Ice District.

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum is back with a 2023-24 North American Tour. The travelling exhibit celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics. https://t.co/jT3mmX4a6N pic.twitter.com/MTwmT7iheP — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 5, 2023

The museum is sure to be a great time for anybody trying to learn more about the history of some of hockey’s most important trailblazers. New in the museum are some VR features, a podcast wall, and an adaptive hockey display.

It will be located at the Fan Park, which will be open on both Friday (3-9 pm) and Saturday (12-6 pm).

Play games and win prizes

There will be no shortage of free games to play that could have you going home with some sweet prizes.

Fan Park, open on both Friday (3-9 pm) and Saturday (12-6 pm), has a ton of free interactive games for people to take part in including a WestJet Surfside Slapshot challenge that could net you two flights to a sunny, southern destination.

There will also be plenty of ways to win tickets to the Heritage Classic with games sponsored by Purex, Hyundai, and Sport Chek.

There has been no information released on when these games will be running at the Fan Park.

If you aren’t into playing games, you can sit them out and take in some of Fan Park’s free offerings. Tim Hortons will be on site giving out free coffee and hot chocolate and Safeway will be providing food samples.