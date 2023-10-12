The Beaches to play FREE Edmonton concert before Oilers' outdoor game

The NHL has announced the latest band that will be entertaining the masses at this month’s Heritage Classic game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Beaches, a Juno Award-winning Toronto rock band, will be making the trip out for the event and will headline the pre-game concert, which will be free and open to all fans.

In addition to @Nickelback playing during the second intermission, fellow Canadian rockers @TheBeaches will headline the @SIRIUSXM #HeritageClassic pre-game concert on Oct. 29 at 2:30pm at Clarke Stadium! The event is free & open to the public. pic.twitter.com/VL2EicKY3F — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 12, 2023

The band has been on a torrid upswing over the past few years, first rising to popularity in 2017 with the release of their debut album, Late Show. This album won them the 2018 Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

More recently, the rock group took home the prestigious Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2022 for their compilation album Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album). The band’s latest album, Blame My Ex, was released last month.

Their success can be seen on Spotify as well, as they currently have just under two million monthly listeners.

The concert will be held in Clarke Stadium right beside Commonwealth at 2:30 pm MT, which is a few hours before the actual game is set to take place.

Of course, they will not be the only musical entertainment at the Heritage Classic, as Alberta legends Nickleback will be hitting the stage during the second intermission of the game.

Alberta's own @Nickelback will perform during the second intermission of the @NHL #HeritageClassic on Oct. 29 at Commonwealth Stadium! https://t.co/vpoU0j1CTn — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 4, 2023

It was also just announced that a massive free-to-attend festival would be held in the Fan Park at Ice District that will include an opportunity to take photos with the Stanley Cup. That will run on October 27 and 28 in the lead-up to the big game.

The game is marking the 20th anniversary of the very first Heritage Classic between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth. This year’s event will put the iconic Battle of Alberta rivalry at centre stage.

If you’re interested in nabbing a seat for the game itself, you can still find some over at Ticketmaster.