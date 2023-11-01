Former Oilers tough guy Maroon has hilarious chirps against Panthers

Former Oilers tough guy Patrick Maroon hasn’t lost a step in the chirping department.

Now playing with the Minnesota Wild, Maroon was busy giving it to Florida Panthers’ forward Nick Cousins in the team’s home opener on October 12.

Luckily, a video with Maroon mic’d up was posted to social media, giving fans a look into some of the hilarious chirps the three-time Stanley Cup winner had up his sleeve.

Pat Maroon has 7 points already this season, as many as Matthew Tkachuk and Nathan MacKinnon. He’s also still hilarious on the ice. Definitely miss him in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/1QHXnupquK — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) November 1, 2023

After being called a “fat ass” by Cousins, Maroons unloads with a barrage of chirps.

“Oh, I’m fat! Good one,” says Maroon in response. “You think I give a f*ck, I’m still in the same league as you.

“Cool, come up with something different.”

This isn’t the first time Maroon has been subject to comments about his weight. Just last season, longtime Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards had to apologize for comments he made about the 35-year-old during a broadcast.

Pat Maroon, fully minding his own business Jack Edwards: pic.twitter.com/TE27x02Xi2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2022

Later in that same game against the Panthers, Maroon got involved in another scuffle with Cousins.

“Don’t be a pu**y now,” Maroon is heard saying. “You chirp guys from the bench… f*cking fight him!”

Maroon has had quite an NHL career and is considered to be among the toughest players in the league. He was drafted 161st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers way back in 2007 but was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in 2010 before playing a single NHL game.

He spent just under five seasons on the West Coast before the Oilers traded for him at the 2016 NHL trade deadline. In Edmonton, his offensive game exploded while playing beside a young Connor McDavid, scoring 49 goals and 86 points with the Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2018.

The next three seasons would involve three straight Stanley Cup wins for Maroon with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning, the only active NHL player to achieve such a thing.

Oilers fans might also remember Maroon as being the player whose skate accidentally sliced the wrist of forward Evander Kane in November 2022, something he apologized for when the two teams met in Edmonton later that season.

"My son told me I did it. I didn't even know I did it. My bad I guess." Pat Maroon apologizes to Evander Kane for inadvertently skating over his wrist back in November pic.twitter.com/vJgLDCFsVe — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 20, 2023

Maroon’s tenure with the Wild has gotten off to a great start. Through nine games, he has scored a goal and seven points.

His next game against the Oilers in Edmonton is scheduled for December 8.