Former Oilers star Taylor Hall out for season after devastating knee injury

Former Edmonton Oilers superstar Taylor Hall will not be playing hockey for the rest of the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday morning that the 32-year-old is expected to be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury while playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 16.

Despite getting injured in that game, Hall still played the next two games against the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres. He was kept out of Wednesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets as he got evaluated.

Oh man, Taylor Hall immediately screams in pain and holds his right leg after this hit. He went to the locker room. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/T3gs4LmngJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

It has been a tough first season in Chicago for the 2010 first-overall pick. He was initially brought in to mentor 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard, but injuries have limited the pair to just 10 games together this season.

The usual offensive Hall was also off to a bit of a tame start with his new team. Through 10 games, Hall had just two goals and five points to show for. Quite a far cry from the 93-point season with the New Jersey Devils that won him the Hart Trophy in 2017/18.

Oilers fans have a special connection to Hall. He was the first of a string of first-overall selections that the team made between 2010 and 2015. At the time of his selection, he represented a new era of Oilers hockey and, for the six seasons he played in Edmonton, was widely considered to be the team’s best player.

Since being traded to the Devils in 2016 in exchange for defenceman Adam Larsson, Hall has not been able to get comfortable. In addition to the Oilers and Devils, he’s played for the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and now the Blackhawks.

It hasn’t all been bad for the Calgary native. His wife Rachel recently gave birth to their first baby boy, Stetson, shortly before the season began. The injury may not be great for Hall’s hockey career but at least it will give him some added time with his young family.