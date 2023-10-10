Former Oilers star Taylor Hall welcomes in first child

Former Edmonton Oilers star Taylor Hall welcomed more than just the new NHL season this week.

Hall revealed on his Instagram account that he and his wife, Rachel, welcomed Stetson Rush Hall, a healthy baby boy, into the world on Sunday morning. The baby was delivered in Chicago.

“Love this sweet boy beyond words,” said Rachel of her son, who was born weighing in at seven pounds and five ounces.

Taylor and Rachel have had a pair of memorable summers, as they got married last year after dating for a number of years.

This is the couple’s first child and one that came just in the nick of time, as Taylor is set to hit the ice in his first game with Chicago on Tuesday night.

It’s been quite an interesting offseason for the 2010 first-overall pick. It started with a trade from Boston to Chicago back in June. The 31-year-old was then handed the task of being the linemate of the highly touted Connor Bedard and now the birth of his first child.

Hall is coming off an underwhelming season that saw him put up just 36 points in 61 games with the Bruins, just a little over half of the 61 points he notched back in 2021-22.

Having a baby is sometimes a good omen for NHL players as fans tend to connect an improvement in play with a player’s newfound source of ‘dad energy’.

Perhaps the most famous example of this came from goaltender Cam Talbot’s rock-solid play for the Oilers following the birth of his twins in the 2016-17 season.

There is no question that both Hall and the Blackhawks are hoping that so-called ‘dad energy’ can be converted into a rebound year.

It’s been just over seven years since Hall was traded by Edmonton. He spent four seasons in New Jersey where he won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2017-18. Since then he’s had stints in Arizona, Buffalo, Boston, and now Chicago.