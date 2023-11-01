Former Oilers coach handed out full-sized chocolate bars on Halloween

A former Edmonton Oilers head coach made sure trick-or-treaters remembered his house.

Dallas Eakins, who coached the Oilers for just under two seasons from 2013 to 2015, posted to social media on Halloween night that he was handing out full-sized chocolate bars to any kids who trick-or-treated at his house.

The selection looked pretty good, ranging from Crunch and 100 Grand to Butterfingers and some Babe Ruth bars.

Happy Halloween!

We are ready 👊. Let’s go!! Cue the carrot stick jokes now…🤪👊🤪❤️ pic.twitter.com/SY59gchLrb — Dallas Eakins (@dallaseakins) November 1, 2023

This is a bit off-brand for Eakins. Throughout his tenure in Edmonton, he gained a reputation as being very passionate about healthy eating and proper nutrition. This didn’t just go for his players but also the media covering the team, as he got rid of the media donut table during his first training camp. Instead, reporters were treated to trays of vegetables.

The sharp change in direction by Eakins was not lost on fans responding to his post.

Cut the doughnuts and sweets. Chop wood carry water — Maltesers (@KMalts11) November 1, 2023

I figured you’d be handing out veggies. 😎 — Bobby Stauffer (@stauffer556) November 1, 2023

However, Eakins didn’t make it easy for trick-or-treaters to get those chocolate bars. He also shared a look at the walk-up to his doors that trick-or-treaters would have to go through. The decorations were pretty harmless, but Eakins menacingly sitting in a chair behind the chocolate with a Pennywise mask on was a different story.

After Eakins left Edmonton, he returned to the AHL to coach the San Diego Gulls, the affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, for four seasons. He then returned to the NHL as the head coach for the Ducks.

Eakins was in that role for four seasons before being fired shortly after last season ended. But he didn’t step away from the game entirely, as fans were able to catch him on Sportsnet as a guest analyst for the 2023 NHL playoffs.