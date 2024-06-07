With how expensive tickets at Rogers Place are for the Stanley Cup Final, many Edmonton Oilers fans have joked about flying to Florida instead.

The price of resale tickets in Edmonton for Games 3, 4, and 6, are far too expensive for many to afford. For Game 6, which, if necessary, would take place Friday, June 21, tickets are currently listed as high as $11,800.

Though it started out as a joke, Oilers fans are looking into the cost of a flight down south to watch their team take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, and it turns out that the entire trip may be significantly cheaper.

The cheapest two tickets available on Ticketmaster for an Oilers home game are for Game 3, which would cost you $2,638.48. That includes the $402.48 service fee. For Game 4, however, the cheapest price for two tickets is $3,492.80. Reddit user S0uth_Pawz put together some numbers, and it turns out that a flight, stay, and tickets for two to a Panthers game are indeed cheaper than attending Game 4 or Game 6 at Rogers Place.

Based on the numbers put together, it would cost you C$2,755 to fly down south, book a hotel, and buy tickets for a Panthers game.

“If you don’t mind a layover and doing your own connection flight, a 3.5-star hotel and upper bowl in Florida,” S0uth_Pawz wrote. “Leave the day prior to game day for Game 5 and return the next day post-game.”

With Game 3 and Game 4 not taking place until June 13 and June 15, some of the prices at Rogers Place may drop in the coming days. That said, fans wanting to watch some Stanley Cup Final action and a quick getaway may want to consider heading to Florida.

Action between the Oilers and Panthers is nearing, as Game 1 is set to take place tomorrow, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.