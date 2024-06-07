Oilers games will be broadcast on Sportsnet for the next 11 years

The Edmonton Oilers and Sportsnet have announced a new deal that will keep them partnered through 2035.

#LetsGoOilers 🤝 @Sportsnet We’re excited to announce a new agreement for Canada’s number one sports network to continue as the exclusive #Oilers regional broadcast partner for 11 more seasons! https://t.co/1D5lxpLEdo — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 7, 2024

Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada and serves as the home of Oilers games on TV, as well as livestream on Sportsnet+.

“The Edmonton Oilers have been a key part of Sportsnet’s programming for more than 25 years,” said Sportsnet president Greg Sansone. “We look forward to continue building on this great partnership and delivering coverage to hockey fans across the region, and we thank the Oilers for trusting us with their regional broadcasts for 11 more years.”

It seems as though both sides share equal excitement over the deal being completed.

“The NHL’s best fans deserve the best regional broadcasts, whether they are watching on television or streaming on their mobile devices,” said Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer of OEG Sports and Entertainment. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Sportsnet, which includes what we believe is the best regional broadcast play-by-play and analysis in hockey, along with leading-edge technology and constant innovation.

Oilers fans have become quite familiar with many Sportsnet employees out of Edmonton. Its regular-season broadcast duo of Jack Michaels and Louie DeBrusk is beloved by the fan base, as is the pun-master Gene Principe.

Sportsnet will be broadcasting the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers, with Game 1 set to be played tomorrow at 6 pm MT.