FlixBus is piloting a new route with free tickets for U of A students

University of Alberta students now have a free way to travel between Edmonton and Camrose, thanks to a student-led pilot project with FlixBus exploring the route’s potential.

The six-week pilot is running buses between the U of A’s North Campus in Edmonton and Augustana Campus in Camrose.

In addition to the two campuses, buses will make stops at downtown Edmonton, Southgate Mall, and Duggan Mall in Camrose.

The service will offer an affordable travel option for Edmontonians heading to Camrose and make city access easier for Camrose residents.

One-way tickets for the route are currently priced at $18.98, according to the Flixbus website. However, U of A students can snag one of 35 free tickets available per trip with a voucher.

After the free seats are claimed, tickets are discounted to $14.99 for those with a valid student ID.

You might also like: Human-caused climate change broke heat records in Canada over the summer

Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in November

“At Flix, we’re committed to connecting university communities with affordable, convenient, and sustainable transportation options,” Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America, said in a press release.

“This new route not only makes it easier for students to commute between campuses but also provides reliable intercity travel for the wider Edmonton and Camrose communities.”