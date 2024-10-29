Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in November
Oct 29 2024, 7:39 pm
For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.
The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”
Check out the $3.99 movies available in November:
November 2 — Coraline 3D
November 9 — Paddington
November 16 — Paddington 2
- You might also like:
- Data reveals ENORMOUS wealth gap between Canadian homeowners and renters
- Uber Canada driver opens up after his encounter with a racist rider goes viral
- Nearly half of Canadian restaurants, salons don’t fully know where your tips go
- Eww, gross! These are the "rattiest" cities in Canada