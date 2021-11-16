Flair Airlines adding flights to Mexico from Edmonton International Airport
Edmonton-based Flair Airlines has announced it will be flying from the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) to Mexico this winter.
The low-budget air carrier announced that it would begin offering non-stop flights to Los Cabos from Edmonton on Wednesdays and Saturdays in February.
“The average February temperature in Canada is -6°C; the average temperature in Cancun is 28 °C, so February seemed like a good month to start service,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer of Flair Airlines, in a news release. “We can’t wait to get our customers to the beach.”
“EIA is pleased for Flair to announce its first Mexico destination. Thank you, Flair, for your continued investment in your hometown airport and for providing capacity to Los Cabos International Airport so Edmontonians and surrounding communities can get their vitamin SEA,” said Myron Keehn, vice-president, air service and business development, Edmonton International Airport in a news release.
The fares will start at $129 one-way.
It seems that activity at the EIA is starting to pick up. Earlier this week low-cost carrier Swoop announced it was adding nine non-stop flight destinations from the airport.