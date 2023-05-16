Forecasting tool predicts smoke is about to get MUCH worse in Edmonton

If you thought the air was already bad enough from this wildfire smoke, things could worsen in Edmonton.

By 6 am on Thursday (May 18), FireSmoke predicts that smoke burning from wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan may settle on the Edmonton region in a major way.

The forecasting tool, produced by the Weather Forecast Research Team at the University of British Columbia, predicts that particulate matter (PM2.5) levels from the wildfire smoke will reach hazardous levels should this cloud of smoke settle on the city.

If that’s not bad enough, the trajectory of this prediction tool shows that a few more spots of thick smoke could make their way into Edmonton through the day on Thursday.

Let’s just hope the winds change before that happens.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air quality statement for much of the province this morning, including Edmonton, saying that smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says ECCC.

The agency adds that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

People with lung diseases like asthma and COPD can be susceptible to air pollution.

ECCC recommends people monitor the agency’s website for updates.