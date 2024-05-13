OPA! of Greece is opening a new location in Sherwood Park this week
Alberta-founded chain OPA! of Greece is set to open a new location in Sherwood Park this week.
OPA! of Greece is launching a new outpost at 1020 Sherwood Drive, which will officially open on May 16.
The Canadian-Greek quick service restaurant is known for platters, souvlaki, pita wraps, and more.
View this post on Instagram
To celebrate opening day, those in Sherwood Park can enjoy a special deal with chicken souvlaki and Greek salad for just $5. The offer will be available between 11 am and 3 pm.
During the grand opening day, diners will also have the chance to win gift cards, free meals, and other prizes.
While the chain was founded in Calgary, OPA! now has over 113 locations across Canada.
OPA! of Greece
Address: #40 – 1020 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park